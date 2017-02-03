Trumbull Times

Valentine’s Day events offered at Trumbull Nature and Arts Center

By Julie Miller on February 3, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC), located at 7115 Main St., Rt. 25, is offering the following programs. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit trumbullnatureandartscenter.org for more information and to register.

Valentine’s Day Faux Stained Glass Candle Holder — Saturday Feb. 11, 1-2:30 p.m. Ages 5-10 (parent drop off). Cost: $20/child. Children will create a handmade, glowing gift to give to someone special.

Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Event — Sunday, Feb. 12, 1:30-3 p.m. Max. 30 participants. Cost: Suggested $2 donation to the Student Leadership group of TNAC.

