Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Very, Very, Very Basic Internet Searching — Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2-3:30 p.m. This lecture-demonstration offers a starting from scratch introduction to searching the Internet. Free. Register.

Starting and Running Your Own Non-Profit — With Cliff Ennico. Programs for Businesses and Business People. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-8 p.m. Back by popular demand. Are you passionate about a worthy cause in need of help? If so, you may have thought of starting a non-profit. With this information, build a successful organization, and identify resources that will help. Details online. Free. Register.

Children’s Events

Toe Jam Puppet Band — For Take Your Child to the Library Day event. Saturday, Feb. 4, 10-10:45 a.m. The Toe Jam Puppet Band offers a special hands-on children’s entertainment that grown-ups can actually enjoy. The performances are very active, encouraging kids and parents to sing and dance along with the band as they entertain with original songs, shadow puppetry, storytelling and just plain old good fun. Free. Register.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Monday, Feb. 6 or Wednesday, Feb. 8, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories in our new storytime format. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Preschool University for 4’s and 5’s — Tuesday, Feb. 7, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Preschoolers will practice the skills needed for kindergarten all while having fun with this new story time format. Register. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident.

Baby Café — Birth thru age 2. Wednesday, Feb. 8 andThursday, Feb. 9, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of rhythm and rhymes guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in. Child or care-giver Trumbull resident.

Homework Help — Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4-5 p.m. Trumbull resident Merrianne Cippola, a certified teacher with more than 15 years of experience, will be available for homework help. Trumbull elementary-aged children are welcome. Drop in.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Caterpillars Storytime — Birth to 12 months. Monday, Feb. 6, 10:15-10:45am. Join us for a fun morning storytime where we will enjoy gentle songs, stories, puppets, and more. Drop in.

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, Feb. 6, 10:30-11am. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Storytime for 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, Feb. 8, 10:30-11 a.m. Come join us for storytime. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, Feb. 9, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Free. Register.

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi. Ages 1-4. Thursday, Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Join Jyothi and your toddler for yoga. Parents welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.