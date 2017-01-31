Boys basketball: CHS Kingsmen top Masters School

The Christian Heritage School Kingsmen continued with their winning ways in Simsbury with a 62-52 win over Masters School on Monday.

Tied at the half 30-30, the Kingsmen came out in the second half determined to pull out the win on the road.

With four minutes to play, after Masters came within one at 51-50, CHS called a timeout.

In the final four minutes, the Lions from Masters only scored two more points to the Kingsmen’s 11. Final score 62-52.

CHS was led by Clay Westermann’s 32 pts (21 in the second half).

The Kingsmen move to a 11-3 record and hit the road again on Wednesday to face Watkinson from Hartford.