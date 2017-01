Harding High defeated St. Joseph, 72-66, in an FCIAC boys basketball game in Trumbull on Monday.

Justin Sheffield scored 21 points for the Presidents, now 7-6 on the season.

He made 13 of 16 free throws.

Travel Upchurch scored 16 points and Tion Hampton 10.

The Cadets (5-8) were led in scoring by Camren Menefee (17 points), Tom Montelli (16 points) and Jack Moulder (12 points).

Menefee made three 3 pointers. Montelli and Moulder had two treys each.