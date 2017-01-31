Trumbull Citizen Alert — Emergency and Community Notification Program

The Town of Trumbull has implemented a state-of-the-art emergency notification system to alert citizens about emergencies and other important community news. The emergency and community notification system, operated in partnership with Everbridge, enables the Town of Trumbull to provide important community notifications and essential information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, fires, floods, unexpected road closures, or evacuation of buildings or neighborhoods.

How Trumbull Citizen Alert Works

The process begins when the Town of Trumbull issues community notification message or a message about a potential safety hazard or concern. Messages will be sent to all standard voice and text communication devices, including land line phones, mobile phones, e-mail and more. If you don’t confirm receipt of the message, the system will try to reach your next contact number or device you entered into the system.

Note: The system will continue trying to contact you until it receives a confirmation from you.

Sign Up for Emergency Alerts

There are multiple ways to sign up for the Trumbull Citizen Alert notification system.

Residents, businesses, and neighbors with listed telephone numbers have already been included in the system. Visiting trumbull-ct.gov, you will be able to click on the button to create a log-in and profile to the system. You can also revisit the page, click on the button and modify your profile to update your information at any time.

You can also signup by phone. Call the Director of Information Technology at 203-452-5101 and leave a message, or send an email to toem@trumbull-ct.gov, with the following information: First name, middle initial, last name, address, city, state, zip code location: Home, work, etc.

And any of the following contact devices: email address, home phone, home phone #2, mobile phone, mobile phone #2, fax#.

Privacy Notice: The Town of Trumbull respects your privacy. All information you provide will be kept strictly confidential.

Stop Receiving Trumbull Citizen Alerts

To remove yourself from receiving community notifications through the Trumbull Citizen Alert system, login into your Trumbull Citizen Alert profile (or create a profile) and click the Opt Out check box. Opt-Out Notice: By opting out of the system, you will no longer receive community notifications. You may still receive Emergency Notifications if there is a threat of life safety or property damage.

For information or questions regarding the Town of Trumbull’s Citizen Alert notification system, contact the Director of Information Technology at 203-452-5101 and leave a message or e-mail: toem@trumbull-ct.gov.