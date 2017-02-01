Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Feb. 2-8, 2017

By Julie Miller on February 1, 2017 in Business, Community, High School Sports, News, People, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Feb. 2-8, 2017

1 a.m. — Eighth Grade Parents’ Trumbull High Info Session

2 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building 1/18 Meeting

3:45 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 1/25 Meeting

4:30 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education 1/24 Meeting

5:40 a.m. — Trumbull EMS Recognition

5:55 a.m. — Where Does Trumbull’s Garbage Go?

6 a.m. — Author Talk with Missy Wolfe, Insubordinate Spirit

7 a.m. — The World of Coffee

9 a.m. — Cut the Cord: Internet Options to Replace Cable

10:30 a.m. — Demystifying Dementia

11:30 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 1/27 Meeting

12:30 a.m. — Managing Your Company’s Digital Footprint

1:30 a.m. — The World of Coffee

3:15 a.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS v. Westhill

5 a.m. — Eighth Grade Parents’ Trumbull High Info Session

6 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 1/27 Meeting

7 a.m. — PTSA 1/30 General Meeting

9 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration 1/30 Meeting

