Trumbull Community Television schedule — Feb. 2-8, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99.
Thursday-Wednesday
Feb. 2-8, 2017
1 a.m. — Eighth Grade Parents’ Trumbull High Info Session
2 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building 1/18 Meeting
3:45 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 1/25 Meeting
4:30 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education 1/24 Meeting
5:40 a.m. — Trumbull EMS Recognition
5:55 a.m. — Where Does Trumbull’s Garbage Go?
6 a.m. — Author Talk with Missy Wolfe, Insubordinate Spirit
7 a.m. — The World of Coffee
9 a.m. — Cut the Cord: Internet Options to Replace Cable
10:30 a.m. — Demystifying Dementia
11:30 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 1/27 Meeting
12:30 a.m. — Managing Your Company’s Digital Footprint
1:30 a.m. — The World of Coffee
3:15 a.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS v. Westhill
5 a.m. — Eighth Grade Parents’ Trumbull High Info Session
6 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 1/27 Meeting
7 a.m. — PTSA 1/30 General Meeting
9 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration 1/30 Meeting