Basketball: Twin bill benefits American Cancer Society

Trumbull High and St. Joseph will play a varsity basketball doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Fairfield University’s Alumni Hall. The girls game is at 6 p.m. and the boys game at 7:45.

The girls freshman and junior varsity teams will meet at 10 and 11:30 a.m., respectively, at St. Joseph. The freshman boys and junior varsity teams will play at 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Tickets, for $7, will be on sale all day during games at St. Joseph, and at Fairfield University prior to the varsity tip-off.

The games are part of the 9th annual Officials vs Cancer fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society. Fairfield County Board #9 of Approved Basketball Officials have raised more than $250,000 the past eight years.

ACS fund raising events will be taking place during the games. A new 2017 Nissan Rogue, courtesy of Napoli Nissan of Milford, will be given away. Chances will be sold at the games for one half-court shot to win the car.

The Boy’s and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley, Trumbull Stop and Shop, Dennis Lindwall Foundation, Connecticut Hoopsters Girls Basketball AAU Program, and the US Army are all sponsors.

Businesses or organizations looking to partner with the fundraiser can contact Joe Gintoli at [email protected].