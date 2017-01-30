Trumbull Times

Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 30

By Kate Czaplinski on January 30, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand later or see the show on Monday Jan. 30 show below:

 

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Gymnastics: Trumbull Eagles top Darien, Staples Next Post Basketball: Twin bill benefits American Cancer Society
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress