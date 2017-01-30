Gymnastics: Trumbull Eagles top Darien, Staples

The Trumbull High girls gymnastics team posted a score of 140.15 when coach Celina Huber’s Eagles, now 10-0, defeated Darien High (129.05) and Staples High (121.05) in an FCIAC meet on Jan. 28.
VAULT:
- Samantha Markland (THS) 9.2
- Nicole Callo (DHS) 8.95, Kate Burns (THS) 8.95
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.9
BARS:
- Samantha Markland (THS) 8.75
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.55
- Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.5
BEAM:
- Samantha Markland (THS) 9.35
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.85
- Sam Aparicio (DHS) 8.8
FLOOR:
- Samantha Markland (THS) 9.2
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.05
- Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 9.0
ALL AROUND:
- Samantha Markland (THS) 36.5
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 35.35
3. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 34.45