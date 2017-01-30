Trumbull Times

Gymnastics: Trumbull Eagles top Darien, Staples

The Trumbull High girls gymnastics team posted a score of 140.15 when coach Celina Huber’s Eagles, now 10-0, defeated Darien High (129.05) and Staples High (121.05) in an FCIAC meet on Jan. 28.

VAULT:

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.2
  2. Nicole Callo (DHS) 8.95,  Kate Burns (THS) 8.95
  1. Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.9

BARS:

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 8.75
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.55
  3. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.5

BEAM:

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.35
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.85
  3. Sam Aparicio (DHS) 8.8

FLOOR:

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.2
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.05
  3. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 9.0

ALL AROUND:

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 36.5
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 35.35

3. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 34.45

