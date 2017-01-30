Himes: Trump immigration orders antithetical to American values

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (CT-04) released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders related to immigration and border control:
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes
“President Trump signed executive orders regarding immigration, border security and sanctuary cities. If he were actually serious about the safety of our citizens, however, he would work with Congress to create a well thought-out and comprehensive plan to increase the security of our nation.
Instead, Trump continues to push extreme ideas such as a border wall that won’t provide more security, extreme enforcement that will likely lead to raids in our cities and families being torn apart at the border, and policies that will return people back to dangerous countries with no protection.
These actions undermine our leadership and values around the globe, leading to a less secure world and a less secure America. Coupled with the orders we expect him to issue tomorrow that will turn away refugees fleeing terror, these orders are antithetical to our core values as Americans and must be condemned.”
By Donald Eng on January 30, 2017
