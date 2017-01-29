Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: CHS defeats South Kent, 62-55

By Trumbull Times on January 29, 2017

The Christian Heritage School boys basketball team finished off a stretch of three games in five days with a 62-55 victory over South Kent School in Kent on Friday.

A sluggish start for the Kingsmen had the game tied 12-12, but after a little push, CHS took a 25-19 lead into halftime.

Clay Westermann led the way, scoring 22 points.

Peter Ziegler and Tim Vanderhave had 10 points each to help even out the scoring load.

The Kingsmen are back at it on Monday, as they hit the road again for Master’s in Simsbury.

