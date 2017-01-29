Bowling: Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl as of Jan. 17 has Team 3 (Roy Green, Alan Careddu, Robert Winston, George Warner) in first place by six points over Team 11 (Gary Robenseifer, Peter Pappas, Chuck Vento, Angelo Grande).

Pepe Cruz had the single game scratch of 246 and the single game with handicap of 300.

Carl Bluestein had the high scratch series of 636 and Dennis Russell had the series with handicap of 782.

The league’s individual high average is John Verdeschi at 200.

Angelo Grande and Dave Martini are the high individual match point leaders with 76.

At the Nutmeg Lanes, the Friday League on Jan. 27, has Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) maintaining its lead of six points over Team 4 (Roy Green, Ralph Keese, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone).

Art Pranger had the high scratch single of 226, Chuck Vento had the single game with handicap of 275, Rich Schwam had the series scratch high of 625 and Clint Vogel had the series with handicap of 722.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 215.