Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Lady Eagles thank THS teachers

By Trumbull Times on January 29, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

TT-SPTS Eagles-Teachers 2-2 WEBTrumbull Lady Eagles and their coaches thanked and recognized the following teachers for their unconditional dedication to their profession when Trumbull played host to Westhill High on Friday, Jan. 27.

Judy Faulkner Coach Steve Tobitsch

Elizabeth Capobianco   Taylor Brown

Alana Tartaglia Victoria Ray

Eric August Claudia Tucci

Mike King   Rachel Wade

Nicole Trommelen Danielle Rice

Katie Laird   Ally Szabo

Kirk Shultz Coach Christina Fulco

Beth Yerina Kristen Pagliaro

Eileen Piquette Brady Lynch

Jeffrey Jones   Julie Keckler

Jami Brown Jess Lipinski

Jeffrey Cayer   Aisling Maguire

Phil Pacelli Coach Victoria Pfohl

Marika Sagnella   Kelly O’Leary

Peg Carbone Meghan Lesko

Kathleen Gibson   Gianna Ghitsa

Thomas Zultowski Bella McCain

Margaret Wyckoff   Krystina Schueler

Kelly Orazietti Coach Kelly Coughlin

 

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Twenty assists lead Eagles to victory
  2. Girls basketball: Trumbull advances to FCIAC semifinals
  3. Girls basketball: Trumbull stops Simsbury in state opener
  4. Girls basketball: Trumbull High looking to repeat success

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Spotlight listing of upcoming events Next Post Bowling: Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress