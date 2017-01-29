Girls basketball: Lady Eagles thank THS teachers

Trumbull Lady Eagles and their coaches thanked and recognized the following teachers for their unconditional dedication to their profession when Trumbull played host to Westhill High on Friday, Jan. 27.

Judy Faulkner ❖ Coach Steve Tobitsch

Elizabeth Capobianco ❖ Taylor Brown

Alana Tartaglia ❖ Victoria Ray

Eric August ❖ Claudia Tucci

Mike King ❖ Rachel Wade

Nicole Trommelen ❖ Danielle Rice

Katie Laird ❖ Ally Szabo

Kirk Shultz ❖ Coach Christina Fulco

Beth Yerina ❖ Kristen Pagliaro

Eileen Piquette ❖ Brady Lynch

Jeffrey Jones ❖ Julie Keckler

Jami Brown ❖ Jess Lipinski

Jeffrey Cayer ❖ Aisling Maguire

Phil Pacelli ❖ Coach Victoria Pfohl

Marika Sagnella ❖ Kelly O’Leary

Peg Carbone ❖ Meghan Lesko

Kathleen Gibson ❖ Gianna Ghitsa

Thomas Zultowski ❖ Bella McCain

Margaret Wyckoff ❖ Krystina Schueler

Kelly Orazietti ❖ Coach Kelly Coughlin