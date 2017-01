The Trumbull High girls basketball team took leads of 16-5 after one quarter and 29-9 at the half on its way to a 49-21 victory over visiting Westhill High on Friday.

Claudia Tucci scored 12 points to lead the Eagles, who are now 14-0 overall and 10-0 in the FCIAC.

Aisling Maguire scored 11 points and had seven rebounds.

Julie Keckler scored eight points.

Taylor Brown and Brady Lynch each scored six points.

Olivia Wise led Westhill in scoring with 10 points.