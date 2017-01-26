School News

Booth Hill School

Register for the upcoming Father’s Club Pancake Palooza, which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 7:30-11 a.m. Tickets are $30 per family or $10 per person. Raffle tickets are $1 each. Go to bhfathersclub.com to purchase tickets. You can also get your tickets for the Batman Lego movie event, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 11.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the PTA will sponsor the Brain Challenge assembly.

On Monday, Jan. 30, the second grade will go on a field trip to Stepping Stones Museum.

The next PTA meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Please attend to hear about the exciting upcoming events that are being planned.

Please send in your Box Tops. For every 10 Box Tops sent in, your child’s name will be entered into a drawing. For grades K-2, the winner will win his/her class games for indoor recess. And for grades 3-5, the winner will win his/her class two nights without homework. The drawing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Frenchtown School

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, there will be a Math SBAC meeting for grades 3 to 5 parents by our math specialists. An informational flyer was sent home. There will be one meeting at 9 a.m., and another at 7 p.m. Snow date will be on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the same times if needed. Please RSVP if you are attending.

The next Fathers’ Club meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Our Fathers’ Club Super Bowl Breakfast is Sunday, Feb. 5. More information will be sent home shortly. Fathers’ Club is currently selling raffle tickets.

The 5th grade Valentine Gram fund-raiser is going on now. Highlighters are $1 each and will be delivered to students and staff on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program and runs through March 16. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. You can register your card now with your 13-digit Stop & Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com/aplus and select register your card, located in the red box on the right. Follow the prompts to complete the registration. Any questions, call Frenchtown and ask for Mrs. Weiss. It’s not too late to register your card.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26. Enroll at shopriteforeducation.com Local ShopRite’s that participate are in East Haven, Hamden, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. Frenchtown will earn bonus points if at least 75 families enroll. We are only at six families so far. It’s not too late to enroll your card.

If you order from Amazon, please consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/.

Jane Ryan School

A friendly reminder that we’ve got two great events for the kids coming up. The Father’s Club is showing The Secret Life Of Pets in the school cafeteria on Friday, Jan. 27. Admission is free and popcorn and water are available for purchase. Jane Ryan is pleased to announce that once again the Father’s Club is holding its annual Super Bowl Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 9 a.m. It’s a great time for children and their families. Come by and have a delicious pancake or bagel breakfast and enter to win lots of great prizes at our raffle. Prizes include an American Girl, vacation packages and much more.