Boys basketball: CHS defeats Forman in HVAL showdown

The second-ranked Christian Heritage School boys basketball team defeated third-ranked Forman, 47-39, in an HVAL showdown in Litchfield on Wednesday.

After a slow start by both teams, things got rolling for the Kingsmen late in the first half when they scored on nine straight possessions before the break to take a 25-17 lead at the half.

The second half showed much of the same, with the Kingsmen leading by as many as 15 points before closing out the win.

The leading scorer for Forman was J.T. Papa with 19 points, which put him over the 1000-point milestone for his career as a Lion.

CHS was led by Clay Westermann with 19 points of his own.

Queshon Webley and Peter Ziegler scored eight and seven points, respectively.

The Kingsmen are currently 8-3 and will be back on the road Friday at South Kent School in Kent for another HVAL contest.