Girls basketball: Trumbull defeats SCC’s Lauralton Hall

The Trumbull High girls basketball team stepped out of league to play at Lauralton Hall out of the SCC on Wednesday night and came away with a 59-50 road win.

Trumbull improves its overall record to 13-0 and 9-0 in the FCIAC.

Claudia Tucci scored 19 points for the victors.

Taylor Brown scored 16 points and Aisling Maguire had 10 points.

Jessica Lipinski made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points.

Victoria Ray had five assists and Julie Keckler had four assists.

Colleen McCarthy had 15 points and Trish Gildea 14 points for the Crusaders (2-10).