Boys hockey: St. Joseph defeats Darien High, 2-1

Andrew Van Etten scored with 7:08 remaining in regulation to give the St. Joseph boys hockey team a 2-1 victory over Darien High on Wednesday.

St. Joseph improved to 6-6. Darien is 4-6.

Andrew Gilbert, from Chris Raccuia and Will Foldesi, broke a scoreless tie with a netfinder 29 seconds into the second period.

Darien’s Will Johnston scored at 1:43 of the period. C.J. Hathaway and William Dickson had the assists.

Ryan Wilson had 36 saves for the Cadets.

Brendan Bumgardner made 22 stops for the Blue Wave.