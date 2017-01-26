Trumbull Times

Boys hockey: St. Joseph defeats Darien High, 2-1

By Trumbull Times on January 26, 2017 in FCIAC, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Andrew Van Etten scored with 7:08 remaining in regulation to give the St. Joseph boys hockey team a 2-1 victory over Darien High on Wednesday.

St. Joseph improved to 6-6. Darien is 4-6.

Andrew Gilbert, from Chris Raccuia and Will Foldesi, broke a scoreless tie with a netfinder 29 seconds into the second period.

Darien’s Will Johnston scored at 1:43 of the period. C.J. Hathaway and William Dickson had the assists.

Ryan Wilson had 36 saves for the Cadets.

Brendan Bumgardner made 22 stops for the Blue Wave.

