Boys basketball: Westhill tops St. Joseph Cadets

The St. Joseph boys basketball team dropped its fourth game in a row, losing 55-42 to the Westhill Vikings Tuesday night.

The Cadets (5-6, 3-5 FCIAC) only trailed by three at the break, 23-20.

However, the Vikings outscored St. Joseph 32-22 in the second half to stretch the lead and clinch the win.

Tyler Lasecki and T.J. Brown scored 12 points each for Westhill (4-2, 2-5 FCIAC).

The Cadets were led by Gavin Greene, who scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Jack Moulder added 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from behind the arc.

The Cadets look to snap their skid when they welcome in the Stamford Black Knights, Friday at 7 p.m.