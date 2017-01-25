Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats Westhill Vikings

St. Joseph defeated Westhill of Stamford, 58-40, in an FCIAC girls basketball game in Trumbull on Tuesday.

Coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets improved to 7-6 on the season, 4-6 in conference. Westhill is now 6-8 overall and 3-7 in the FCIAC.

Alyssa Zito scored 14 points and Ashley Lynch had 12 for St. Joseph, which led 23-19 at the half and put together a 24-13 run in the final quarter.

Elena Ball had 13 rebounds four steals and three assists.

Christina Crocco had eight rebounds and blocked three shots.

Lynch had five assists and four steals.

Crocco and Kathryn Zito scored six points each. Megan Robertson had five points and Melissa Bike four.

Iyanna Lops and Olivia Wise led the Vikings with 14 points each.