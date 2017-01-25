Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats Westhill Vikings

By Trumbull Times on January 25, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

St. Joseph defeated Westhill of Stamford, 58-40, in an FCIAC girls basketball game in Trumbull on Tuesday.

Coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets improved to 7-6 on the season, 4-6 in conference. Westhill is now 6-8 overall and 3-7 in the FCIAC.

Alyssa Zito scored 14 points and Ashley Lynch had 12 for St. Joseph, which led 23-19 at the half and put together a 24-13 run in the final quarter.

Elena Ball had 13 rebounds four steals and three assists.

Christina Crocco had eight rebounds and blocked three shots.

Lynch had five assists and four steals.

Crocco and Kathryn Zito scored six points each. Megan Robertson had five points and Melissa Bike four.

Iyanna Lops and Olivia Wise led the Vikings with 14 points each.

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Ludlowe tops St. Joseph
  2. Girls basketball: Tobitsch wins 150th game at THS
  3. Girls basketball: Stamford wins big over St. Joseph
  4. Girls basketball: St. Joseph’s Alyssa Zito nets game-winner

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Trumbull Senior Center announces February upcoming events, day trips and shopping trips Next Post Gymnastics: Trumbull sweeps all-around in win over Foran
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress