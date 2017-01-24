Basketball: Trumbull’s Pratt leads Country School

New Canaan Country School ninth grade student Desmond Pratt of Trumbull was strong on offense in the 25-16 victory over Rumsey Hall School in the tournament held Jan. 21 in Greenwich.

Earlier in the day, Pratt scored 20 points in the 40-28 win over Indian Mountain School.

“We are very proud of the boys for how hard they played all weekend” said Country School Coach Stefan Borowski. “They displayed great team basketball and individual skill throughout.”

The team finished the tournament in second place after defeating New York City’s Buckley School 25-16 and succumbing to Greenwich Country Day School 30-25.

