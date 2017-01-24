Obituary: Priscilla Mary Wright-Casey

Priscilla Mary Wright-Casey, beloved wife of Kevin M. Casey and mother of Kevin H. Casey passed away peacefully in her home with her family at her side in Newtown, CT on January 22, 2017, after a long bout with cancer.

Priscilla was the daughter of the late Harold J. Wright and Anna Marie Wright.

Priscilla was born in Pleasantville, N.Y. and is a graduate of Scarsdale High School and Pace University.

She had a 17 year career as Executive Director of Kid’s B.A.S.E. and the Little School, a non-profit organization in Scarsdale, N.Y. dedicated to the education and enrichment of the town’s youngest residents, something that was dear to her heart. After having her son, Kevin, she put her career aside to become a full time mom.

She devoted every day to her son and her husband. She was a woman of tremendous strength, faith, and love for God and her Kevins. She was a devoted mother, wife and always a good friend to many. She was an avid gardener who loved her tulips and enjoyed decorating everything around her.

She is survived by her sister and five brothers including: Marie Landers of Harrington Park, N.J.; Steve Wright of Trumbull, CT.; Joe Wright of Lake Lincolndale, N.Y.; Michael Wright of Yonkers, N.Y.; Greg Wright of Valhalla, N.Y.; and David Wright of White Plains, N.Y. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two brothers and one sister.

A funeral mass will be held at Saint Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown, CT, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull.

To light a candle or send a condolence please visit www.danburymemorial.com.

“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever.” —Alfred Tennyson