Obituary: Frances A. Briganti, 84, of Trumbull

Frances A. Briganti, 84, of Trumbull, human resource specialist for Blue Cross and Blue Shield, wife of the late Paul J. Briganti Sr., died Jan. 19, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on May 30, 1932, daughter of the late Saverio (Sam) and Helen Gmitter Trovarelli.

Survived by son, Paul J. Briganti Jr. of Stratford, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three brothers, Joseph J. Trovarelli Sr. and his wife, Ann of Bridgeport. Robert J. Trovarelli and his wife, Antoinette of Stratford and John A. Trovarelli and his wife, Susan of Derby, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Services: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 9:30 a.m., Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Ave., Trumbull. Burial will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull.