Obituary: William Phelps Murray, 91, formerly of Trumbull

William Phelps Murray, 91, formerly of Trumbull, owner of Murray’s Weatherstripping, died Jan. 18, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born on April 22, 1925, in Bridgeport, son of the late Harold Knowsley Murray and Bessie Mae Phelps; U.S. Navy, World War II, Korean War; married June Reck on July 29, 1950.

Survived by children, Kathy Murray, Ken Murray and his wife, Kazumi, Janet Polseno and husband, Mark, Laura Panettieri and husband, Chris, Susan Quinn and husband, Tom, nine grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and a nephew.

Also predeceased by sister, Jean Fillmann.

Burial: Mountain Grove at Easton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: Julia’s Wings Foundation, PO Box 581 Sherman, CT 06784, Juliaswings.org.

Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Trumbull.