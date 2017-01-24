Boys basketball: CHS Kingsmen defeat Watkinson

The Christian Heritage Kingsmen hosted the Watkinson Rams in boys basketball on Monday.

After a hot shooting first half, CHS went into halftime with a 47-33 lead, with seven players scoring.

Watkinson came out in the second half firing, but it wouldn’t be enough and the Kingsmen would win in the end, 77-61.

High scorer for the Rams was sophomore John Coleman with 28 points.

For the Kingsmen, leading all scorers, was junior Clay Westermann with 35 points.

Christian Heritage faces another NEPSAC opponent when it hits the road on Wednesday to play The Forman School.