Indoor track: Trumbull High relay teams fare well at Yale

The Trumbull High indoor track saw all six relay teams that ran at the Yale Invitational qualify for the Class LL meet. Coach Jeff Klein’s Eagles also had four individual state qualifiers, four FCIAC qualifiers and several improvements from prior qualifiers.

Tyler Gleen was the individual champion in the 800 meters.

The 4×400 relay team of Colin McLevy, Tyler Rubush, Nigel Hayes and Gleen also placed first.

Yale Invitational

“In the 300 meter event on Friday, Olivia Okoroafor ran a 47.13 to qualify for the FCIAC meet,” Klein said. “Also running strongly was Nathan Bowen, who ran his best ever time of 40.81.

“The first relay of the day was the 4×800 meters. The girls ran well as they broke 10 minutes for the first time in seven years, finishing sixth in 9:56. Ashley Storino led off in 2:26, followed by Maggie LoSchiavo and Ally Zaffina, before Kate Romanchick anchored with a 2:21 split.

“For the boys, Charlie Taubl had a solid leadoff while Tyler Rubush ran a very strong 1:57 — his best ever time — on the second leg. Sean O’Hagan ran well on the third leg, handing off to Tyler Gleen, who brought the team home with a split of 1:55. The group finished third with a very good time of 8:08. That time is faster than any Trumbull team has ever run except for last year’s school record-setting foursome.

The 4×200 meters was next, with Meilena Pang-Khloeum leading off, followed by Meghan Ahearn, Erica Woolen and anchor Rebecca Crosley. They finished 22nd with a time of 1:54.76.

“Colin McLevy ran a strong leadoff leg, splitting 23.9 for the boys. He turned it over to Latrell Margraff, Nigel Hayes and anchor Pedro Feliciano. They clocked 1:38.48 to take 14th place.

The final relay was the 4×400 meters. Ahearn led off with a 65 handing off to Crosley. Kate Romanchick in 62 seconds and Lianne Iassogna, who ran a 65. They took 12th place overall running 4:20.

The boys foursome of McLevy, Rubush, Nigel Hayes and Gleen took first place in the event, running 3:31. Rubush and Hayes ran personal best splits of 52 and 53, before Gleen brought them home with a 50-second leg.

“Saturday is individual events in this meet, with 23 heats of the 3000-meters run throughout the morning. Trumbull had 16 competitors in the field.

“Kate Romanchick qualified for the championship heat of the event, running against some of the top distance runners in the Northeast. She was highly competitive throughout, ending up placing 12th with a time of 10:20. This was her best time ever in the event.

“We also had two LL meet qualifying times, as Maggie LoSchiavo finished in 11:21 and Ally Zaffina ran 11:37. Improving on her best time of the season was Kaley Fasoli in 11:37. Meghan Becker ran 12:06 to qualify for the FCIAC meet.

“Highlighting the boys competitors were Beau DeMelo and Jack Stachura, as they both reached the LL qualifying standard.

“After earlier season near misses at qualifying in the 1000, 1600 and 3000 Beau left no doubt running 9:36, six seconds below the required time. Stachura finished in 9:41.

“Qualifying for the FCIAC meet was Tejas Kulkarni in 9:57 and James Dubreuil running 10 minutes. Freshman Nick Klaiber continued his strong season with a 10:19 and a sparkling final lap of 34 seconds. Owen Hopwood got a nice personal best as he ran 10:23.

“The 800 meters was another strong event for the Eagles, as Tyler Gleen finished first with his best indoor time, running 1:54.86. After getting boxed in at the start, Tyler Rubush fought his way out to break two minutes with a time of 1:59. Ashley Storino also competed and ran a 2:26 for the girls.

“Meghan Switzgable was in the high jump and continued her fine season clearing five feet. Colin McLevy participated in the long jump as he reached 19 feet 11 inches.

FCIAC meet at Staples

“Zach Ianucci continued his successful pole vault season reaching a new personal best height of 11 feet 6 inches. He took first in the event. Qualifying in the 50 meter dash was Abbygail Michel, running 7.52 seconds to meet the FCIAC meet standards. She placed third in the event.

“Other meet highlights included a second place from Danielle Cross in the 1000 meter run, as she ran her fastest ever time of 3:31. Pang-Khloeum was fourth in the 300 meters in 48.20. as Michel doubled back to place sixth in 48.82. Okoroafor and Pang Khloeum tied for sixth in 7.59 in the 50.

“Captain Sara Carlson was fifth in the hurdles, while Jamie Maresca and Meghan Sullivan took fourth place in the shot put and high jump, respectively.

“The top boys performers included Nigel Hayes, who was first in the 300 in 40.14. Pedro Feliciano was the team’s top 50 meter finisher, taking 10th in 6.89 seconds. Latrell Margraff was sixth in the 600 meter run, while Porter Meade leaped 15 feet 9 inches to take ninth in the long jump.