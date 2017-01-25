Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Frosty Tree Art Project — Middle and high school. Thursday, Jan. 26, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Join Kathy Vincent of ArtSmart Studio for a winter painting workshop. In acrylic on canvas board, paint a wintry sky to frame the silhouette of a barren tree. Mix it up with tints and shades for the sky, and accent branches with glitter and sparkle. All levels of experience welcome. Free. Register.

Language and Culture Club — All ages, 10 and up. Saturday, Jan. 28, 3-4 p.m. Enjoy learning about new places? Like to eat new foods? Want to know how much an American dollar can fetch you in a foreign country? Learn about cultures and languages as a family by playing games and telling stories in different languages, including Spanish, Mandarin, Hindi, and Latin. Also Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. Free. Register.

Non-Fiction Discussion Group — Wednesday, Feb. 1, noon-1 p.m. February’s title is Presidential Courage: Brave Leaders and How They Changed America, by Michael Beschloss. This title is also the TLS March 2017 One Book-One Town selection. Portraits of several courageous presidents give us the best in leadership. Check the library for copies. Drop by to see if there is room. Bring your lunch.

Children’s Events

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Monday, Jan. 30 or Wednesday, Feb. 1, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories in our new storytime format. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Preschool University for 4’s and 5’s — Tuesday, Jan. 31, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Preschoolers will practice the skills needed for kindergarten all while having fun with this new story time format. Register. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident.

Baby Café — Birth thru age 2. Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Thursday, Feb. 2, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of rhythm and rhymes guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in. Child or care-giver Trumbull resident.

Homework Help — Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4-5 p.m. Trumbull resident Merrianne Cippola, a certified teacher with over 15 years of experience, will be available for homework help. Trumbull elementary-aged children are welcome. Drop in.

Upcoming — Toe Jam Puppet Band-Take Your Child to the Library Day Event. Saturday, Feb. 4, 10-10:45 a.m. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Drop Ins. Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 3:45-5 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Free.

Caterpillars storytime — Birth to 12 months. Monday, Jan. 30, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us for a fun morning storytime where we will enjoy gentle songs, stories, puppets, and more. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, Jan. 30, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Robert the Guitar Guy — Ages birth to 8. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs. Drop in.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.