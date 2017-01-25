Trumbull Community Television schedule — Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2017
1 a.m. — Author Talk With Missy Wolfe, Insubordinate Spirit
2 a.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS v. Fairfield Ludlowe
3:45 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning 1/17 Meeting
6 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 1/12 Meeting
9 a.m. — Managing Your Company’s Digital Footprint
10 a.m. — Trumbull High Winter Instrumental Concert
11:20 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building 1/18 Meeting
1 p.m. — Author Talk With Missy Wolfe, Insubordinate Spirit
2 p.m. — Demystifying Dementia
2:50 p.m. — Trumbull EMS Recognition
3:15 p.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS v. New Canaan
4:30 p.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building 1/18 Meeting
6:15 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 1/23 Special Meeting
8:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education 1/24 Meeting
10:30 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 1/25 Meeting