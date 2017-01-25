Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2017

By Julie Miller on January 25, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2017

1 a.m. — Author Talk With Missy Wolfe, Insubordinate Spirit

2 a.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS v. Fairfield Ludlowe

3:45 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning 1/17 Meeting

6 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 1/12 Meeting

9 a.m. — Managing Your Company’s Digital Footprint

10 a.m. — Trumbull High Winter Instrumental Concert

11:20 a.m. —  Govt: Community Center Study and Building 1/18 Meeting

1 p.m. — Author Talk With Missy Wolfe, Insubordinate Spirit

2 p.m. — Demystifying Dementia

2:50 p.m. — Trumbull EMS Recognition

3:15 p.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS v. New Canaan

4:30 p.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building 1/18 Meeting

6:15 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 1/23 Special Meeting

8:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education 1/24 Meeting

10:30 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 1/25 Meeting

