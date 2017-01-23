Soccer: Christian Heritage School garners awards

Despite not having stepped foot on a soccer field in over two months, the Christian Heritage School boys and girls varsity soccer teams put a cap on their seasons Sunday, Jan. 22, at the All-State Banquet at the AquaTurf Club in Southington.

It ended a remarkable run for both squads that saw the girls soccer team win their third consecutive league championship and make it all the way to the New England Tournament semifinal.

The boys also returned to their league championship and continued their strong tradition.

Coach John Egan, coach Nikki Elsaesser and players Sophia Luft and Ranita Muriel attended the banquet to receive the Connecticut Girls Soccer Coaches Association Sportsmanship Award.

In addition to this award, the girls team was also honored just days prior with the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Gold Award, as a result of their play throughout the season, one of only 19 schools across the country to receive the award.

CHS girls soccer was also named the top team in the Western New England Preparatory School Athletic Association for its class.

Three players were named to the National Christian School Athletic Association (NCSAA) Northeast Super Regional team, Luft, Muriel and Bella Christian.

Luft and Muriel, were named NCSAA All-Americans for their successful seasons.

Coach Egan was named NCSAA National Coach of the Year for the fall.

Not only did the boys team return to its league championship for the second time in three years, but the Kingsmen were honored as the Western New England Preparatory School Athletic Association’s winner of the Sportsmanship Award.

Zach Welborn and Richard Bohn were named to the All-State team.

CHS assistant coach Nathan Katz was honored by the CT Soccer Coaches Association as its Assistant Coach of the Year for Prep Schools.

Katz has been an assistant with CHS for the last eight years and has served as assistant Athletic Director for the last four years.

“This was a great honor for coach Katz, “ said CHS Director of Athletics John Egan. “It is extremely well-deserved. He eats, sleeps, drinks, and breathes CHS soccer. Our soccer teams had a great fall and we hope to be able to replicate that success on the field next year.”