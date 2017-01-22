Trumbull Times

Hockey: St. Joseph defeats Wilton High

By Trumbull Times on January 22, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

St. Joseph took a 4-0 lead after one period and defeated Wilton High, 7-3, in boys hockey at the Rinks at Shelton on Saturday.

Will Foldesi and Chris Raccuia each scored two goals for the Cadets, now 5-6.

Dareios Linss (first period), Jack Pisani (second period) and Charlie Chagnon (second period) had the other Cadet goals.

Andrew Van Etten had four assists and Foldesi two.

Tom Flynn, Jared Newall and Pisani had one assist each.

Caleb, Worley, Thomas McHugh and Alec Beigen had the goals for Wilton (2-8).

