Hockey: St. Joseph defeats Wilton High

St. Joseph took a 4-0 lead after one period and defeated Wilton High, 7-3, in boys hockey at the Rinks at Shelton on Saturday.

Will Foldesi and Chris Raccuia each scored two goals for the Cadets, now 5-6.

Dareios Linss (first period), Jack Pisani (second period) and Charlie Chagnon (second period) had the other Cadet goals.

Andrew Van Etten had four assists and Foldesi two.

Tom Flynn, Jared Newall and Pisani had one assist each.

Caleb, Worley, Thomas McHugh and Alec Beigen had the goals for Wilton (2-8).