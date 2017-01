Cross Cannone ran his personal win streak to nine when the top-ranked Wartburg College wrestling team defeated No. 10 Central 37-6, Buena Vista 40-3 and Dubuque 47-3 on Saturday.

A sophomore out of Trumbull High, Cannone is wrestling at 141 pounds for the Knights, who moved their overall winning streak to 52 and their IIAC streak to 194.

They are 17-0 overall and 6-0 in the Iowa Conference.