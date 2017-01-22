Bowling: Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on Jan. 17 saw Team 3 (Roy Green, Alan Careddu, Robert Winston, George Warner) move into first place by seven points over Team 11 (Gary Robenseifer, Peter Pappas, Chuck Vento, Angelo Grande).

Ray Saska had the single game scratch of 246 and the single game with handicap of 277.

Carl Bluestein had the high scratch series of 684 and the series with handicap of 747.

The league’s individual high average is John Verdeschi at 200.

Angelo Grande is the high individual match point leader with 76.

At the Nutmeg Lanes, the Friday League on Jan. 20, saw Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) increase its lead over Team 4 (Roy Green, Ralph Keese, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) to six points.

Rich Schwam had the high scratch single of 277 (tying Carl Bluestein for the season high single scratch game), the single game with handicap of 283 and had the series scratch high of 723.

Terry Guth had the series with handicap of 753.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 215.