Claudia Tucci scored 16 points to lead the Trumbull High girls basketball to a 45-20 road win over New Canaan on Friday.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles are now 12-0 overall and 9-0 in the FCIAC.

Taylor Brown and Brady Lynch each scored six points for Trumbull.

New Canaan was led in scoring by Jane Charlton (7 points) and Carlie Bucci (6 points).

Trumbull took a 10-0 lead into the second half and was in front 25-2 at the half.