St. Joseph lost to Danbury High, 69-52, in boys basketball on Friday.

The Hatters improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the FCIAC.

St. Joseph is 6-6, 3-4.

Omar Telfer scored 22 points to lead the Cadets.

Jack Moulder and Cam Menefee (7 of 8 from the foul line) each scored 11 points.

Danbury was led in scoring by Denali Burton and Marcus Fox, with 14 points each.

Moulder had three 3-pointers.