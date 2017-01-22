Karate program offered for children and adults

A new session of the Trumbull Parks and Recreation sponsored karate program will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. Sensei Susan Pacanowski (3rd degree), of the Trumbull Kyokushin Organization, leads this class which is open for children ages 8 and up, adults and families. Classes run twice a week for eight weeks and take place Tuesday and Thursdays at the Barn at Indian Ledge.

Karate has many benefits for participants no matter the age. Children can develop the skills necessary to stay safe and succeed in life. Age-appropriate karate training is provided while focusing on the development of attributes that foster success throughout one’s life.

For adults, karate is centered on personal development of mental and spiritual fortitude as well as self-defense.

All registrations are done at the Trumbull Recreation office, located at 5892 Main St.

For more details, visit trumbull-ct.gov/recprograms.