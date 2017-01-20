TPAUD works to keep Trumbull kids safe and healthy

Sponsored Content:

When it comes to protecting and educating Trumbull’s youth about the risks and consequences of underage drinking and drugs, the town has an asset that sets it apart from other communities struggling with the same issues.

The Trumbull Partnership Against Underage Drinking and Drugs, or TPAUD — a fixture in town for the last 11 years — has been expanding its mission and work in the last few years.

TPAUD brings together parents, health professionals, police, school officials, students, and other community partners to save lives and raise awareness — particularly in a troubling and growing opioid crisis.

TPAUD Project Director Melissa McGarry said the organization has held fast to its original mission and now — with support of a Drug-Free Community grant from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy — has grown to meet the changing needs of Trumbull.

“I talk to parents who have had children graduate from Trumbull High and they tell me their child is more likely to see their friend at a funeral home, than at a wedding,” McGarry said of the growing opioid crisis.

One way TPAUD is working to fight opioid abuse is through the prescription drop box at the Trumbull Police Department, 158 Edison Road.

“We know that access to prescription drugs is a big source of the problem,” McGarry said.

Rather than waiting for a prescription drop-off once or twice a year, the box is there 24/7 and entirely anonymous.

TPAUD is also stepping up its marijuana education, due to legalization in other states.

“We are working on how to change the message,” McGarry said. “Like drinking, we want it to be clear that though it may become legal for adults that doesn’t mean it’s safe for kids.

TPAUD starts education programs early, working with middle school students and continuing the message in high school.

“Alcohol and drugs of any kind have an effect on your child’s developing brain and can change a child’s future,” McGarry said. “We all know someone who didn’t emerge unscathed from the youth partying days.”

Recently, TPAUD worked with the Trumbull High School Youth2Youth Club and The C.A.R.E.S. Group on the #EveryoneKnowsSomeone campaign. The campaign raised awareness of the impact of substance abuse and addiction on the Trumbull community and provided resources to those who need help. Students and staff also pledged to stand up to the stigma around this issue.

“I had a girl come up to me at the high school and say ‘thank you so much for doing this — my brother is in recovery,’” McGarry said. “Would she have done that the day before? I’m not sure. We’re proud to get those conversations started.”

Participation and partnership from parents, students and the larger community is crucial in keeping TPAUD a vital resource.

McGarry said TPAUD welcomes more community involvement and discourse.

“TPAUD really works if people who live in Trumbull support and engage in it,” McGarry said. “It’s a community coalition.”

If you have information about drugs or underage drinking, help keep Trumbull’s youth safe by using the anonymous Trumbull TipsLine. Text 274637 (Crimes), and in your message include TRPD and the specific location. Tips can also be submitted through the TipSubmit mobile app.

If you have questions, need resources or want to get involved, visit TPAUD.org or find TPAUD on Facebook.