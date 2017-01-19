Obituary: Laurinda Teixeira Fernandes, 86, of Bridgeport

Laurinda Teixeira Fernandes, 86, of Bridgeport, retired seamstress, wife of Amadeu Fernandes, died Jan. 17.

Born on Aug. 11, 1930, in Meixeido, Montalegre, Portugal, daughter of the late Antonio Teixeira and Emilia Calhelhas Teixeira.

Besides her husband, survivors include two sons, Fernando Teixeira and his wife, Ana of Shelton, Tony Fernandes and his wife, Liz of Trumbull, a daughter, Chris Garcia and her husband, Elvin of Trumbull, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two sisters, Maria Garcia and her husband, Antonio of Portugal and Linda Rodrigues and her husband, Albino of Milford, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by three brothers, Antonio, Joaquin and Augusto.

Services: Monday, Jan. 23, 10:30 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bridgeport. Entombment will follow in the Pilgrimage Mausoleum in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours: Monday, 9:15-10:30 a.m., at the funeral home.