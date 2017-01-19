Golfers take to library links for charity

Nearly 400 golfers took to the links inside the Trumbull Public Library Monday for IMPACTrumbull’s mini golf fund-raiser. The annual event is the only fund-raiser the group holds each year, according to volunteer Jenn Record.

“We have very little administrative costs, just a website and a P.O. box, so everything else goes right back to the community,” Record said. “Members donate their time and talent, and we’re also very proud that virtually every project we do involves children. We’re hoping to raise another generation of children that see what good can be done with just a little bit of time each month.”

In addition to the support from the community and local businesses that sponsored holes and donated raffle and silent auction items, Record credited the library, which opened its doors for the event on a day when the building would otherwise have been closed.

“The library has been very, very supportive,” she said. “We originally held this event in June, but it was more of a novelty to play golf in January.”

Record said the group was still tallying the total amounts raised, but said that nine different corporations had donated between $500 and $1,000, which the group will use toward ongoing initiatives, like the Blessings Bags and Care Caddies, which volunteers fill with toiletries and donate to local veterans homes, food pantries and domestic violence shelters.

The other ongoing program is called Meeting Our Neighbors’ Needs, Record said.

“There are people in town that need support,” she said. “Maybe a parent or someone has undergone surgery and is out of work, or has lost a job or has a sick child. We provide meals, gasoline cards, gift cards, parking passes for hospitals so they can visit family members.”

Record said it was gratifying to see how much the event and IMPACTrumbull have grown in just a few years.

“We keep beating our record every year, so we’re hoping to set the bar even higher this year,” she said.