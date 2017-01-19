Free-throw shooting contest at Insports

The Knights of Columbus Council #2961 is sponsoring its annual Free Throw Championship on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Insports Center, 29 Trefoil Drive, Trumbull.

The event is open to all boys and girls ages 9-14. Arrive between 12:45 and 2:45 p.m. to participate.

Everyone receives a participation certificate and the winners receive a prize and advance to the next level of competition.

Children 9, 10 and 11 years old shoot from the 12-foot line while older ages shoot from the standard free-throw 15 foot line.

Age is as of 1/1/2017.

A parent’s signature is needed during registration at the event.

Participation only takes 15 minutes so come out and give it a try.

Thanks to Insports for donating the court time for this competition.