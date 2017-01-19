Trumbull Times

Free-throw shooting contest at Insports

By Trumbull Times on January 19, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Knights of Columbus Council #2961 is sponsoring its annual Free Throw Championship on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Insports Center, 29 Trefoil Drive, Trumbull.

The event is open to all boys and girls ages 9-14. Arrive between 12:45 and 2:45 p.m. to participate.

Everyone receives a participation certificate and the winners receive a prize and advance to the next level of competition.

Children 9, 10 and 11 years old shoot from the 12-foot line while older ages shoot from the standard free-throw 15 foot line.

Age is as of 1/1/2017.

A parent’s signature is needed during registration at the event.

Participation only takes 15 minutes so come out and give it a try.

Thanks to Insports for donating the court time for this competition.

Related posts:

  1. Knights’ free-throw contest scheduled
  2. Pop Warner Eagles Football Clinic at Madison
  3. Trumbull United to add two youth teams
  4. Soccer: Trumbull Thunder, Pumas post victories

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Spotlight listing of upcoming events
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress