Boys hockey: St. Joseph defeats Trinity Catholic in OT

Jack Pisani scored an unassisted goal at the 7:06 mark of overtime to give St. Joseph a 5-4 boys hockey victory over Trinity Catholic at Terry Conners Rink in Stamford on Wednesday.

St. Joseph, now 4-6, took a 3-1 lead into the third period before Trinity Catholic (2-6) turned the tables.

Chris Raccuia, Will Foldesi and Pisani scored consecutive goals in the second period, after the Crusaders’ Quinn Thompson had given his team the lead after a scoreless first period.

Trinity Catholic surged in front behind two goals from Kyle Bernard and one from Jake Levato.

Pisani scored at 8:27 of the third to tie the game at 4.

St. Joseph’s Pisani, Andrew Gilbert (two), Tom Flynn and Andrew Van Etten (two) had assists.

Levato, Connor Scanlon (two) and Bernard had assists for Trinity.

St. Joseph’s Ryan Wilson had 30 saves.

Trinity’s Zach Lockwood made 38 stops.

