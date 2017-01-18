Boys hockey: Trumbull skates past Wilton High

Trumbull High’s boys hockey team defeated visiting Wilton High, 5-1, at the Rinks at Shelton on Wednesday night.

Matt Mocker scored twice and had an assist. Brady Jensen netted a pair of goals. Trevor Rochelle also lit the lamp in the win.

Damian Styrc, Eric McCabe, Dustin Maher, Martin Birnbach, Marco Minopoli and Jake Liebowicz all recorded assists.

Goaltender Will Guttman had his shutout bid broken up with just 1:39 remaining when Wilton’s Alec Beigen scored.

The Eagles struck just one minute into the game, on Rochelle’s net-finder, and again 2:39 later on Jensen’s first tally.

Trumbull led 3-0 after one period of play and built a 5-0 cushion through two stanzas.

“Tonight we moved the puck and we got shots. We were able to get all our young guys in, and everybody made contributions,” Trumbull coach Greg Maxey said.