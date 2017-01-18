Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Bassick defeats St. Joseph

The St. Joseph boys basketball team fell to the Bassick Lions, 71-49, Wednesday night.

The Cadets managed to keep it close in the first half, trailing by one after one quarter and by three at the halftime break.

The Lions however, outscored St. Joseph 16-7 in the third to take a 46-34 lead into the final quarter of play.

The  Cadets could not run with the Lions and were outscored 25-15 in the final quarter.

The Cadets were led by freshman Gavin Greene, who scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Cam Menefee added eight points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Cadets look to end the two game skid Friday, when they travel to Danbury to take on the Hatters at 7 p.m.

 

