Girls hockey: Trumbull-St. Joseph defeats Masuk

The Trumbull-St Joseph co-op girls hockey team earned its first victory of the season, skating to a 7-2 triumph over Masuk of Monroe at the Rinks at Shelton on Wednesday afternoon.

Lexi Brown and Mackenzie Meaney both had two goals.

Meaney registered two assists.

Erin Owens lit the lamp and logged a trio of assists in the win.

Caroline McNabola had a goal and an assist and Amelia Walker also scored.

Erica Carpenter and Audrey Crowe both had assists.

Goaltender Sky Kamara had big saves to help the Eagles to victory.

“It feels really good. We’ve been working hard all season and it finally paid off,” Owens said. “Everything just clicked today.”

Trumbull took on Masuk earlier in the season and netted nine goals, but came up short in a wild 12-9 contest.

“It was just the way the game went,” Trumbull coach Paula Dady said of her team’s turnaround in the rematch. “We just came out and we wanted it. We were ready to go, we were aggressive, and we were intense.”

The Eagles struck first on Walker’s goal just 1:17 after the opening faceoff.

Masuk answered 31 seconds later, but the Eagles reclaimed the lead on Brown’s first net-finder 19 seconds following Masuk’s tally.

Brown extended the lead and Meaney countered Masuk’s second goal for a 4-2 lead through one period of play.

The teams played a scoreless middle stanza, as Masuk applied pressure but couldn’t cut into the deficit.

Meaney added to the Trumbull lead only 53 seconds into the third.

“We’re really excited. It’s been a long time coming. It’s nice to get this one under our belts,” said Brown, adding that the Eagles will look to carry their momentum into upcoming games.

In addition to the many Trumbull players to register points were skaters who helped the cause.

“Everybody that played definitely was a factor in us winning,” Dady said. “I think we’ve come a long way since our first week of games.”