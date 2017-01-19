Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Friday, Jan. 20

Comedy show benefits veterans — Homes for the Brave, a Bridgeport-based rehabilitation facility that focuses on homeless veterans, is holding a comedy show fundraiser Friday, Jan. 20, at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford. The show begins at 7 p.m. and will feature a lineup of veteran comedians, put on by Treehouse Comedy Productions. Tickets are $50 and include a buffet dinner and cash bar. Tables for 10 are also available and include 10 drink tickets. To reserve a seat or for sponsorship information call 203-338-0669 or visit homesforthebrave.org/comedy.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Snowflake Night Painting and Collage — The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC), located at 7115 Main St., Rt. 25, is offering the following program. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit trumbullnatureandartscenter.org for more information and to register. Ages 6-10 (parent drop off). Cost: $20/child. Learn about Van Gogh’s Starry Night painting and paint your own snowflake pastel and paper masterpiece.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Trumbull Computer Users Group — Monthly meeting at 7 p.m., at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., across from the town hall. The main speaker is Ed Fitzgerald who is an online marketing and technology consultant. He will speak on a program that he has developed to help his wife Diane, who has Frontotemporal Degeneration. With the aid of an iPad, he has been able to keep her engaged and mentally stimulated. Anyone who knows of someone who has this and other types of similar conditions will find this talk very informative. The meeting is free and all are welcome.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Zentangle class — The Trumbull Historical Society, 1856 Huntington Tpke., will be offering a class in Zentangle for teens and adults, from 2-4 p.m. Zentangle is a way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. It increases focus and creativity and no prior experience is required. Fee is $20 and all materials will be provided. Instructor Jamie Johnson is a Certified Zentangle Teacher (CZT), with a PhD in art history and more than 10 years in museum education. Her blog can be seen at yankeetangler.blogspot.com. Registration is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Email your name, phone number and number of registrants to: [email protected]. For more information, call 203-377-6620. The class fee will be payable on the day of the class.

Sunday, Feb. 26

The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Songs from the Heart, a program of love songs and standards at 1:30 p.m., at The Center at 23 Priscilla Place in Trumbull. The program features Michael Jovovich, Dr. Joe Utterback, Tony LaVorgna, Brian Coralian, Nick Macri and Eric Nyquist. Cabaret seating. Doors open at 1 p.m. Bring your own refreshments. Pre-purchase of tickets is necessary. Cost is $5 per person. For tickets, call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065.

Upcoming trips

Pick up the bus at St. Theresa’s Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull; the parking lot in back of the church. For reservations or more information, call Kathy at 203-268-8256.

April 27 — Westchester Broadway, matinee performance of Mamma Mia.

July 11 — Delaney House, Holyoke, Mass. All you can eat lobster and comedy show

Sept. 12 — N.Y. Botanical Garden, Dale Chihuly Exhibition blown glass sculptures and lunch at Arthur Ave., and time to shop

Sept. 25-27 — Ogunquit, Maine, includes two nights at Meadowmere Resorts, four meals, sightseeing and admissions.

ONGOING

Discounted movie tickets — Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department offers discounted movie tickets to Bow Tie Cinemas year round. Tickets are $8 each, a savings of $3/ticket, and redeemable at any Bow Tie Cinema locations; 3D movies and BTX theaters will assess additional surcharges. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Recreation office, 5892 Main St. Call 203-452-5060 for more information.

Senior Center Transportation — The Trumbull Senior Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Trumbull Business Network — Trumbull Business Network is one of the longer running networking groups in Trumbull meeting every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., at the Helen Plumb building on Church Hill Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit trumbullbn.com.

Trumbull MS support group — The Trumbull MS Support Group meets at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., Trumbull, from 6:30-8 p.m., on the third Tuesday of each month.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter offers more than 25 support groups throughout Connecticut. Call Amy at 800-FIGHT MS or visit www.ctfightsMS.org.

Cell phone recycling — Congregation B’nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, is continuing its collection of used/broken/unwanted cell phones, batteries and chargers.

After being refurbished, they are distributed to women in crisis to call 911, in case of emergency.

Collection boxes in Trumbull, are located at the B’nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library, Starbucks, and Gioves.

Substance abuse support group — The Community Addiction and Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) Group provides a free, weekly drop-in support group for parents and other concerned family members whose loved ones are using or abusing mind-altering substances. Their mission is to provide education, support, access to resources, and hope for individuals and families struggling with substance abuse or addiction. C.A.R.E.S. meets every Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main St., Trumbull). For additional locations and information, call 1-855-406-0246 or visit thecaresgroup.org.

Young Adult Support Group – A free support group for individuals 18-35 living with cancer. The group will meet every first and third Tuesday each month at 10 a.m., at Park Avenue Medical Center, Integrative Medicine 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull. Facilitated by Dr. Mary Jo Vasquez. Inquire or RSVP to [email protected] or call 203-816-0183 for additional information. For information on additional support services offered at Integrative Medicine, call 203.337.8660.

Monday night bingo — Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, hosts bingo on Monday evenings. Card sales begin at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7 p.m. Special games available, as well as a progressive jackpot and door prizes, in a nonsmoking facility. Public welcome. Call 203-268-6940 for more information.