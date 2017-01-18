School Briefs

Booth Hill School

Register for the upcoming Father’s Club Pancake Palooza, which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 7:30-11 a.m. Tickets are $30 per family or $10 per person. Raffle tickets are $1 each. Go to bhfathersclub.com to purchase tickets. You can also get your tickets for the Batman Lego movie event, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The 5th grade TAG STEM exhibit will be held from 7-8 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 23. Snow date will be Wednesday, Jan. 25.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the PTA will sponsor the Brain Challenge assembly.

Frenchtown School

Our PTA meeting was rescheduled from last week to Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., in the Media Center. There is free babysitting for those parents who attend the meeting.

The next District Wide Cultural Diversity meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., at Frenchtown. All are welcome to attend.

Monday, Jan. 23, will be the District’s grade 5 TAG STEM exhibit at 7 p.m. The snow date is Wednesday, Jan. 25 if needed.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, there will be a Math SBAC meeting for grades 3 to 5 parents by our math specialists. An informational flyer was sent home. There will be one meeting at 9 a.m., and another at 7 p.m. Snow date will be on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the same times if needed. Please RSVP if you are attending.

The next Fathers’ Club meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m.

Our Fathers’ Club Super Bowl Breakfast is Sunday, Feb. 5. More information will be sent home shortly. Fathers’ Club is currently selling raffle tickets.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program and runs through March 16. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. You can register your card now with your 13-digit Stop & Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com/aplus and select register your card, located in the red box on the right. Follow the prompts to complete the registration. Any questions, call Frenchtown and ask for Mrs. Weiss. It’s not too late to register your card.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26. Enroll at shopriteforeducation.com Local ShopRite’s that participate are in East Haven, Hamden, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. Frenchtown will earn bonus points if at least 75 families enroll. We are only at six families so far. It’s not too late to enroll your card.

If you order from Amazon, please consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/.

Jane Ryan School

Jane Ryan School is hosting its 23rd annual pancake breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 5. The breakfast includes all-you-can-eat sausage, fruit, bagels, juice, coffee, and pancakes of several savory varieties.

Doors open at 9 a.m., until noon when the event ends with raffle drawings. In addition to breakfast and raffle, there will be games for the children in the gymnasium with events like field-goal kicking, football toss, golf putting, tic-tac-toe and other challenges designed for children of all ages.

Admission is only $5 (pre-kindergartners eat free) and may be paid at the door. Proceeds from the breakfast support Jane Ryan School by providing funds for new learning aids, books, equipment and other resources.