The Trumbull High girls basketball team beat Fairfield Ludlowe 53-35 to improve its overall record to 11-0 and move to 8-0 in the FCIAC on Tuesday.

Claudia Tucci scored 22 points and eight rebounds for coach Steve Tobitsch’s squad.

Aisling Maguire had 10 points and five assists.

Julie Keckler scored 10 points.

Bridget O’Leary scored 12 points to lead the Falcons.