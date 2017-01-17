Obituary: Bessie Giangrasso Butto, 95, of Trumbull

Bessie Giangrasso Butto, 95, of Trumbull, bookkeeper, corporate officer, wife of the late Philip Butto, died Jan. 16, at home.

Born on Dec. 9, 1921, in New York City, daughter of the late Carmello and Nancy Giaimo Giangrasso.

Survivors include daughter, Sally Butto, sisters-in-law, Bettie Giangrasso and Hilda Giangrasso, all of Trumbull, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Also predeceased by a sister, Marion Butto and two brothers, Anthony E. Giangrasso, M.D. and Nicholas Giangrasso Esq.

Services: Thursday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m., Christ the King Church, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Calling hours: Thursday, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Hospice at Home Program, 12 Cambridge Dr., Trumbull, CT 06611.