Tommy needs a home

By HAN Network on January 17, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Tommy is an adorable gray male neutered domestic short-haired cat, about 3-years young. He may be slightly shy at first, but soon comes around.

He is a real sweetheart, mellow, playful at times, and loves company.

Tommy would be best in a home with at least another cat that likes cats also.

He is affectionate, healthy, and good with cats and dogs.

Please open up your heart and home to Tommy.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].

