Indoor track: Trumbull Eagles compete in three venues

The Trumbull High indoor track team had a busy weekend, running in three meets on Saturday.

The team put forth many excellent efforts, including five Class LL meet qualifiers, seven FCIAC meet qualifiers, one new meet record by Kate Romanchick, and a top event time in the state by Tyler Gleen.

Shoreline Coaches Invitational

”We had two boys team members participate in this meet,” coach Jeff Klein said. “Tyler Gleen ran his first 600 meters of the season (two-time defending state champion in the event) and ran a 1:22 in this meet at Hillhouse, the fastest time in the state so far this year. He won the event by over four seconds.

“Also racing well in the meet was Tyler Rubush, who ran the 1600 meters in 4:34 to place fifth. That was the fastest time in the event by a Trumbull indoor track runner in quite awhile.

Elm City Relays

“In a continuation of the meet we participated in last weekend, some of the team ran at Hillhouse in the 1600 meter event,” Klein said.

“Kate Romanchick led from start to finish to take the race, running her fastest ever indoor track time of 5:10. That broke the meet record by five seconds and placed Kate among the leaders in the state this season.

“We had three girls qualify for both the LL and FCIAC championships in the event, as Ashley Storino ran 5:39 to place fifth, Maggie LoSchiavo finished in 5:42 for seventh and freshman Ally Zaffina ran her best time ever in the event, placing eighth in 5:46.

“Also racing very well was Molly Malloy, who ran a huge personal best time to finish 14th in 6:00.

“For the boys, Beau DeMelo was the top finisher, placing fourth with a time of 4:49. Jack Stachura ran 4:59 in 10th, followed by Tejas Kulkarni who was 11th in 5:03.

“Freshman Nick Klaiber and Kyle Koury had the fastest finishing kicks of anyone in the race, as both set personal bests of 5:06 and 5:07.

FCIAC Developmental Meet

“Most of the team ran against league competition at Wilton,” Klein said. “That meet was highlighted by two outstanding performances in the field. Megan Switzgable had an impressive personal best of 5 feet 1 inch in the high jump to place first.

“On the boys side, Zach Iannucci had his best ever pole vault of 11 feet to also place first.

“In other field events, Sara Carlson was our top long jumper as she leaped 12 feet 9 inches to end up in sixth. In addition to Switzgable, we had Erica Woolen who matched her season best in the high jump, clearing 4 feet 10 inches to take second.

“And with a jump of 4 feet 6 inches, Meghan Sullivan finished in sixth and qualified for the FCIAC meet. In the shot put, Jamie Maresca placed third with a throw of 27 feet 4 inches.

“Throwing the shot for the boys was Dan Clark, who had a personal best toss of 36 feet 3 inches. That placed him sixth in the event. Porter Meade was our top high jumper as he was over 5 feet 2 inches and took third.

“On the track, Lianne Iassogna was our top finisher in the 600 meters, taking fifth overall with a time of 1:58. In the 1000 meter run,

“Danielle Cross was third in the meet running 3:33, with Meghan Ahearn fifth in 3:38 and Kayley Fasoli sixth in 3:39. Fasoli came back on short rest to run 6:10 in the 1600, placing 12th.

“For the boys, Michael Hazen was the top competitor in the 600 meter run, finishing fifth overall in 1:41. Also running 1:41 was Latrell Margraff for seventh place. Seth Simon came on strong late in the race to take second place in the 1000 meter run with a time of 2:58.

“Doubling back from the 1000 meters, James Dubreuil was 12th in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:11. Our top hurdler on the day was David Yankura, who finished the 45-meter race in 8.72 seconds, good for 13th.”