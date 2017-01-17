Gymnastics: Trumbull defeats New Canaan, Westhill

The Trumbull High girls gymnastics team posted a score of 139.2 to defeat New Canaan (108.25) and Westhill-Stamford (78.2) at Next Dimensions Gymnastics on Monday.
Vault
- Samantha Markland (THS) 9.25
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.0
- Kate Burns (THS) 8.2
Bars
- Samantha Markland (THS) 8.85
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.7
- Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.5
Beam
- Samantha Markland (THS) 9.4
- Olivia Hogan (THS) 8.65
- Kate Burns (THS) 8.3
Floor
- Samantha Markland (THS) 9.4
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.15
- Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.75
All Around
- Samantha Markland (THS) 36.9
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 35.05
- Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 33.4
Coach Celina Huber’s Eagles will visit Wilton High on Thursday.