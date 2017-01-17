Trumbull Times

Gymnastics: Trumbull defeats New Canaan, Westhill

By Trumbull Times on January 17, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High girls gymnastics team posted a score of 139.2 to defeat New Canaan (108.25) and Westhill-Stamford (78.2) at Next Dimensions Gymnastics on Monday.

Vault

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.25
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.0
  3. Kate Burns (THS) 8.2

Bars

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 8.85
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.7
  3. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.5

Beam

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.4
  2. Olivia Hogan (THS) 8.65
  3. Kate Burns (THS) 8.3

Floor

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.4
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.15
  3. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.75

All Around

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 36.9
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 35.05
  3. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 33.4

Coach Celina Huber’s Eagles will visit Wilton High on Thursday.

